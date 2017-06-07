Local Members Of Basic Police Class 367 Graduate This Friday

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 367th Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 367 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE in Salem, this Friday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following the graduation. The graduating students appreciate the family, friends and guests who make graduation an appropriate conclusion to their basic training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy.
Graduating members of BP367 in our area include Klamath Falls Police Officer Anthony Trippett and from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff Rachel Bonine.