The Southern Oregon Goodwill will be hosting a job fair from 10am-2pm Tueday, June 13th at 3401 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls.

The job fair will feature participating employers such as Express Employment Professionals, Elwood Staffing, WorldMark by Myndham, Southern Oregon Goodwill and others. Bring several resumes with references, and be prepared to interview.

For more information contact Goodwill Job Connection at 541-884-9642 or visit www.sogoodwill.org/career-fairs.