A hike to Root Beer Falls will be offered Tuesday, June 13th, by the Klamath County Museum.

Root Beer Falls is a set of waterfalls on the Williamson River, and are informally referred to as Root Beer Falls because the water carries nutrients from the Klamath Marsh, causing a foam build up at the base of the falls.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot and for more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.