Have You Seen This Man?

By: Christy Lynn
Chiloquin, Ore. – The Klamath County Search and Rescue (SAR) is actively searching for a missing 70-year-old man last seen Monday night, June 5th in the Collier State Park area, north of Chiloquin.
Donald Ringgold from Klamath Falls was reported by friends as missing on Tuesday (June 6th.
Mr. Ringgold’s pickup has been located where he left it at a friend’s home near Collier Park.
Klamath SAR is utilizing ground searchers, ATV’s, and horses during this search.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Donald Ringgold is encouraged to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130 or the Klamath County 911 Dispatch Center.