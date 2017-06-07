DEQ Asking For Public Comment On Klamath Energy Permit Renewal

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proposing to renew the Title V Operating Permit for Klamath Energy LLC located at 4940 Hwy 97 South in Klamath Falls.
Information about the proposal is presented in the Public Notice – (just click on this link).
The current permit was issued in 2012. If you’d like to submit comments on it for the public record – you can mail, email or fax them to Nancy Swofford, Permit Coordinator DEQ Eastern Region in Bend. 475 NE Bellevue Dr., Suite 110 Bend, OR 97701 Fax: 541-388-8283 Email: Nancy Swofford. All comments are due by 5pm tomorrow, Thursday June 8th.
Klamath Energy owns and operates an electric power generation facility which includes a cogeneration power plant with two combustion turbines and duct burners as well as heat recovery steam generators, one auxiliary boiler and four simple cycle combustion turbine peaker units. This permit renewal will regulate emissions of certain pollutants.
This renewed permit would require the facility to monitor pollutants using federally-approved monitoring practices and standards. Formulas to calculate emissions are contained in the permit. The permittee is required to calculate facility-wide emissions and submit an emissions report semi-annually. Onsite inspections will be conducted to assure compliance with emission limitations.
Find out more and view the documents online at DEQ’s “Active Public Notices” page or contact Nancy Swofford, Permit Coordinator: Phone: 541-633-2021 or 866-86View the draft permit and related documents in person at the Klamath County Library at 126 S Third Street in Klamath Falls or at the DEQ office in Bend.
For a review appointment, call Nancy Swofford at 541-633-2021. Accessibility information Documents can be provided upon request in an alternate format for individuals with disabilities or in a language other than English for people with limited English skills.
To request a document in another format or language, call DEQ in Portland at 503-229-5696, or toll-free in Oregon at 1-800-452-4011, ext. 5696; or email deqinfo@deq.state.or.us.