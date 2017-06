A fundraiser for students Spain and France trip for the 2018 school year will be held Saturday, June 24th. Doors open at 5pm and the event will start at 6pm.

The City of Light Fundraiser will provide an all you can eat dinner from Crazy R Pizza, silent auction, live music, desserts, and a raffle.

The event will he held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, exhibit hall #1. Tickets are $15 and kids under 10 are $5.

For more information and ticket purchase call 541-591-3718.