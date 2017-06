The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association is hosting Bike Night Friday, June 16th from 7pm to midnight, at American Legion, downtown Klamath Falls.

This event is open to the public 21 years of age and over, and will feature a bike show and shine, live music by Night Fire, and local food trucks.

All proceeds benefit local Veterans.

For more information contact Shorty Ogden Moles at 541-892-1188.