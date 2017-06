Community members are invited to attend the Oregon Tech Annual Commencement June 17th at 10AM, at John F. Moehl Stadium on the Oregon Tech Campus.

795 individuals from 8 campuses will be recognized for completing degree programs over the course of the 2016-2017 academic year.

This event is open to anyone who would like to attend and parking is complimentary.

For more information contact the Oregon Tech campus at 541-885-1162 or email ashley.vanessen@oit.edu