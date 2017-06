The 2017 Summer Park & Play kick off event is Tuesday June 27th, at Mills Elementary, from 11AM-1PM.

Park & Play is a way for Children around Klamath County to eat free lunch, play outside, and make new friends. Park & Play organizes healthy activities in parks and outdoor spaces all summer long.

For more information and Park & Play locations contact the YMCA at 541-887-2512 or visit kfallsymca.org.