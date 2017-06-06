More Highlights From This Week’s City Council Meeting (That Weren’t Marijuana Related!)

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the Klamath Falls City Council meeting this past Monday night, June 5th, there were a few other items on the agenda that didn’t involve recreational marijuana sales.
For starters, Mayor Carol Westfall made an official proclamation naming next Thursday, June 15th to be Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
Then, the City Planning Manager, Erik Noble went before the Council to present a request for a new business in town. Jessica Summers, owner of the 6-1-8 Nightclub and Lounge at 618 Main Street, was hoping to get approval to apply for a full on-premises sales liquor license. The Council granted the request and now it’s in the hands of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC).
Finally, Amy Bender with the Klamath Falls YMCA was there to announce a summer program they have coming up. Ms. Bender is the Outreach Coordinator of the Y in Klamath Falls, and she invited the members of the Council along with the Mayor to join them for the kick off event for the 2017 Park And Play Summer Meal Extravaganza.
It’s the third year the program has been in the Basin and it’s a collaboration between the Parks Department, IYS, the YMCA and some other valuable members of the hunger coalition. The goal of the program is to provide children with a healthy meal and activities every day during the summer months.
The public is welcome, Tuesday June 27th 10:30am at the Mills Kiwanis park. Activities will be provided by numerous organizations including a free lunch for all kids and their families who attend.
Plus a few highlights will be a parade by the Mills Neighborhood Association and a tug of war between the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and the Klamath County Fire District #1 (KCFD).
If you’d like more information contact Amy Bender at the Klamath Falls YMCA at: kfallsymca.org or visit their Facebook page.