Henley Surpasses Their “Hunger Not Impossible” Goal

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Most of the Klamath Falls City Council meeting on Monday night June 5th was devoted to discussing the current ban on recreational medical marijuana sales – but some other business was taken care of too.
Macy, Danielle and Sophia from Henley High School went in front of the Council to talk about how their school recently partnered with “Hunger not Impossible.” Already used in bigger cities like Chicago, Venice Beach and St. Louis, the foundation works on a “commit and figure it out” basis.
Klamath Falls however, is the first small town to adopt the program.
The girls along with their classmates committed to feeding 30 ‘food insecure teens’ for one meal a day for 30 days during the summer, when a lot of kids don’t have access to school lunches. They needed to raise $9-thousand dollars in three weeks and not only did they hit their goal, they surpassed it – which means they’ll be able to feed even more kids than they thought. $2,800-dollars was raised from Henley staff and students alone and even Mazama High School pitched in by donating $4-hundred dollars.
Via the program helping teens to not go hungry, it also can help toward decreasing teen crime. It’s done discreetly too.
Here’s how it works… a teenager can text to a number and see if a restaurant nearby has a ready to eat meal that a nutritionist has selected. Then a volunteer, such as one of the students, will place the order online and the teen can pick it up just like anyone would who placed a to go order, just without the stigma.
The state of Oregon ranks #7 in the nation for food hunger and Klamath Falls has about 10,890 food insecure people. Henley High School plans to continue this in the future – next year the new goal is to reach 50 kids during the two months of summer of 2018.
If you’d like more information on Hunger Not Impossible visit: hungernotimpossible.com