Klamath Falls Department of Human Services is asking the community to donate duffle bags and backpacks for foster children. (as of June 6 they have 15 – Keep em coming!)

Often, children coming into foster care do not have clothes. DHS provides new foster children with new clothes, but do not have bags to put them in.

Duffle bags and backpacks can be new or used in good condition. For donation location and information contact Rhonda at 541-850-3632.