Big Turnout At City Council Monday Night For Both Sides Of Recreational Marijuana Sales Ban

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Not quite standing room only last night, Monday June 5th, at the Klamath Falls City Council meeting, but close. A number of items were on the agenda, but most people were there to speak for or against the current ban on the recreational sales of marijuana, City Ordinance number 15-14.
A brief background: In 2014, the passage of State of Oregon Ballot Measure 91 legalized the “recreational use of marijuana, based on regulation and taxation to be determined by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.”
Much like Colorado, our state adopted a similar policy which allows for cities and counties in Oregon, to decide for themselves if they will allow recreational marijuana stores. This also means that since cities and counties have different laws, a county may say No to recreational marijuana sales but a city in that county may say Yes. Both Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls currently say No.
That brings us up to date where some residents in the City of Klamath Falls would like to overturn that ban – basically turn the No to recreational marijuana sales into a Yes.
No decisions were made last night, but the issue was put on the agenda by Councilmember Phil Studenberg. He felt that it’s been a year since this was discussed so now seemed like a good time to revisit it. Studenberg said at this point we now have other communities in the state who have passed the law to sell recreational marijuana via the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), therefore we have more information and facts to see if any Council Members may have changed their minds.
Councilman Studenberg seemed to be the lone member speaking out for it, whereas Councilmembers Dan Tofell, Bill Adams and Matt Dodson say they were against it before and that hasn’t changed. Mayor Carol Westfall, City Manager Nathan Cherpeski and new Councilmember Kendall Bell, really didn’t say for sure one way or the other how they felt on the issue.
Several residents spoke out against it, talking about how marijuana would harm not only the health of citizens but also the education/learning skills – including Heidi Biggs, Allen Eberline, Dr. Glenn Gailis, Randy Shaw, Greg O’Sullivan and Ralph Echols.
Those in favor of lifting the ban, spoke mainly to the issue of how it would help the City of Klamath’s economy and also how the facts and research presented by the opposing side was incorrect. Some of those in favor of lifting the ban were Rick Walsh, Ed Medina, Jonah Hakanson, Brandon Neff, Lon Elrod and Mike Rissman.
Chief petitioner to lift the ban, Jonah Hakanson said the opt out clause that was passed here was “unconstitutional” and that “laws need to be applied equally.” He also challenged the Council to a downside because he doesn’t see one. He stated that opioid abuse and drug abuse in general has gone down in communities that allow the sales of recreational marijuana. But to the other side, Dr. Glenn Gailis of Sky Lakes read numerous highlights from medical journals saying how marijuana does affect both health and education/learning.
In a similar situation, Randy Shaw who is against lifting the ban, told a story about how he drank beer in the 60′s which for him led to pot, then meth, LSD and mescaline until he entered drug rehab. Then not soon after, another resident Brandon Neff said that Shaw’s story really shows how beer started the use of other drugs, not marijuana.
A number of protesters were in front of City Hall before the meeting started – they had signs and were waving to cars that went by. Luckily all was relatively peaceful. Only once did Mayor Carol Westfall have to use the gavel to say “out of order” towards the end of the meeting when some supporters of recreational marijuana sales were speaking out of turn from the audience.
At one point Mayor Westfall asked for a show of hands from those citizens present, on who was for and who was against it – without actually counting, it seemed close to even.
It was an evening of information, facts and opinions from both sides… To be continued.
-
Jerry Shearer Sr.