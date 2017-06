The Annual Klamath Basin Senior Center Rummage Sale will take place June 16th & 17th in the old Hollywood Video building next to Albertsons.

The Senior Center is asking the community for donations. Donations will be excepted Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 2:30pm-4:30pm at the Rummage Sale Location.

All donations are tax deductible and all proceeds go to support senior programs.

For more information contact Shawn or Linda at 541-882-7171.