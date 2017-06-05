Today Is Cardboard Boat Race Day At Moore Park Marina

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The annual cardboard boat races take place this afternoon at the Moore Park Marina.

The races are an end-of-the-school-year tradition where Basin high school science students try their hand at building a boat out of cardboard and then paddle it across the marina in Moore Park. The boats can only be made out of four items: cardboard, glue, duct tape and construction plastic.

This year teams from Klamath Union, Mazama, Henley and Lost River high school will compete for the prize. The top prize by the way is a cardboard trophy and bragging rights. According to Samantha Tipler of KCSD, KU took it home last year.

That’s today, Monday June 5th at 4:30pm at the marina at Moore Park.