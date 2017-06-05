SCSO Arrests Murder Suspect Related To Death Of Hornbrook Man

By: Christy Lynn
Redding, Cal. – On Friday June 2nd, about 1:45am, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a call from a citizen reporting that a man had been shot at a residence in the 100 block of Wagon Road, in the Hornbrook area. Hornbrook is just north of Redding, California.
When deputies arrived they found 60 year old David Ralph Casper of Hornbrook at the scene severely injured. Emergency Medical Response personnel responded and provided treatment but unfortunately, Mr. Casper was later pronounced dead.
49 year old Martin Todd Linville also from Hornbrook was arrested for murder and transported to the Siskiyou County Jail where he was booked on murder charges. This case is still under investigation so if you have any information about this case please contact the SCSO Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.