Project Family Connect – KLCAS

The Project Family Connect Event will take place July 21st, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center from 9am-2pm.

This event features connections and services including food, medical/dental clinics, haircuts, items for children and teens, clothing, and more for homeless , at risk, and low-income families and individuals.

KLCAS is seeking support through event sponsorship and new or gently used donations items. Donation items can be dropped off at 2300 Clairmont Drive, Klamath Falls.

For more information about the event, or volunteering contact Klamath & Lake Community Action Services at 541-882-3500 or visit www.klcas.org.