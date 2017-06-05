Klamath Falls City Council Meeting Tonight At 7pm

  • Home > 
2017/06/05
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – There’s a City Council meeting tonight and the public is welcomed and encouraged to attend to provide input/comments.

Among the items to be discussed, a liquor license for the 6-1-8-nightclub and the marijuana ban.

To view the full agenda visit: klamathfalls.city/sites/www.klamathfalls.city/assets/files/2017-06-05_Agenda.pdf

The meeting starts at 7pm this evening at the City Hall Annex on 5th Street and Klamath Ave.





