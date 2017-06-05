Grass Fire Causing Some Delays On I-5 SB In Medford

  • Home > 
2017/06/05
By: Christy Lynn

 

Medford, Ore. – According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), at 11:39am today, Monday June 5th, a grass fire is causing some delays on I-5.  

The southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 28 in Medford may have some delay due to visibility of smoke blowing near the lanes.  The grass fire is on the shoulder but ODOT says to use caution. 

Also watch for crews on the scene tending to the fire.





