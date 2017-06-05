Gems 1-2 After Opening Weekend

Sparks, Nevada- The Klamath Falls Gems and the Reno Rams faced off Sunday morning in a pivotal game three matchup. The Rams won the first game of the series, and the Gems were able to win the second game Saturday night. Sunday’s match-up featured righty Matt Longland for the Rams, as Harrison Beethe took the bump for the Gems. It was a battle all the way to the bottom of the ninth, with the Rams coming from behind to beat the Gems 9-8.

The Gems were able to strike first, as Isaac Hegamin got things going to in the third inning with a leadoff walk. A Sammy Silva single and a Brian Morley walk, set the table for Brett Bloomfield, as he scored Hegamin for the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice.

The score remained 1-0 until the sixth inning, which is when the Gems added three more runs. Two of those runs came from a Tim Frith homerun, which scored Ryan Colvin after his single to open the frame. Nolan Baier flowed Frith with a solo shot of his own, as the two hit back-to-back homeruns. Nick Ono kept the inning going with a one out walk, and then proceeded to steal second and third, putting him in position to score on Isaac Hegamin’s fielder’s choice ground out.

Gems pitcher Harrison Beethe had a strong outing today, as he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and striking out nine Rams batters.

Brett Bloomfield led the seventh inning off with a solo homerun, which increased the Gems lead to 6-0 in the seventh inning.

The seventh inning is when the Rams bats woke up. Luke Brust lead the inning off with a leadoff double, followed by an Austin Muller single. Sami Baig then drove Brust in with a double in the right center gap. Jerrad Seasoms kept the rally going by a single up the middle, which scored Baig and Connor Nelson, which made the score 6-4.

In the 8th inning, Sami Baig reached base on a fielder’s choice, and then was brought home on a two run homerun by Peter Scott to tie the game up at 6.

With the game tied heading into the 9th inning, the Gems had the heart of the order coming up. Silva led off the inning with a no doubt solo home run over the right field fence. Brian Morley followed up Silva’s homerun with a towering shot of his own, as the two hit back-to-back homeruns to give the Gems an 8-6 lead.

The Rams had the top of their order coming up in the bottom half of the 9th, as leadoff hitter Jerrad Seamons grounded out to second base to start the inning. Dylan Mansanerez reached on an infield single, as Isaac Hegamin made a diving play, but wasn’t able to get Mansanerez out. Dylan Fontenot followed Mansanerez, with a walk, putting the tying run on first. The Rams DH, Ryne Edmondson then came up to bat and drilled a line drive into the left field gap scoring both runner, tying the game at 8 with one out. Mansanerez was able to get to third base on the throw home, which forced the Gems to intentionally walk Luke Brust to set up the double play. Austin Muller then came to the plate, as he hit a groundball to Silva, who then threw to Hegamin at second for the out, but Hegamin’s throw to first was not in time to double up Muller, allowing the game winning run to cross the plate.

It was a tough loss for the Gems, as they look to bounce back Tuesday Night, which is their home opener against the same Reno Rams who travel to Klamath Falls.