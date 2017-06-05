First Device Charging Station In A Statehouse, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Today

Salem, Ore. – At noon today, Monday June 5th in Salem, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the first device charging station in a Statehouse. The cost of becoming the first state to install one? $375 bucks.
The mobility device-charging station was invented by a Pendleton-based entrepreneur named Darrin Umbarger. He created the charging station after experiencing first-hand the challenges of powering his own mobility device. Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney, of Salem, and state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Pendleton, together led the charge (pun intended) to install the charging station at the Statehouse after learning Darrin’s story. Hansell first heard of Umbarger’s story fifteen years ago when Hansell was a county commissioner.
“[House Bill 14-4108 will] not only help people get the equipment they need for their daily lives, it will also save money and keep good, usable medical equipment from going to the scrapyard,” testified Roger E. Kerns during HB 14-4108′s movement through the Legislature.
The mobility device-charging stations can be mounted anywhere there’s an electrical outlet. The station is composed of a basic power source for on board chargers and has a 24V 4A three stage-battery charger for scooters and wheelchairs.
In 2009, Umbarger’s brainchild, Clearview, began from a kitchen table. Umbarger experiences Multiple Sclerosis and uses a wheelchair full time. He had been homebound for several years, it motivated him to work to help individuals like himself. When he was in public, he would be asked if he knew where to obtain affordable, durable medical equipment. Soon Umbarger found people who held onto items they no longer needed, that could be donated, and he began collecting the items, storing them in his garage. In June 2010, Clearview was granted non-profit status and opened an office in Nov. 2010.
“Having these chargers available to individuals with disabilities will allow more independence and a source of security that they will not be stranded without power to operate their wheelchairs,” said Umbarger. “If there is a need for something he will work until he can find a source or create an alternative answer to the problem,” said Hansell.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is today at noon on the Second Floor in the Senate.