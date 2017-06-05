Fire Season Officially Starts Today, Monday June 5th

Klamath Falls, Ore – Fire Season officially starts today. The declaration is for lands protected by the Klamath-Lake District, Oregon Department of Forestry. It affects all private, county, and state forest lands, as well as those Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands west of the Gerber Reservoir Area in Klamath County.
Randall Baley, Protection Unit Forester Oregon Department of Forestry said “The visual “green-up” of live vegetation, cooler temperatures and cloudiness with periods of rainy weather this late spring have masked the dry conditions in the wildland fuels. The current warm and dry weather with even warmer temperatures forecasted going into mid June will dry out the fuels rapidly to warrant starting fire season at this time.”
“Fire Season in effect” mean that regulations restricting debris burning and timber harvest operations are put in place. Wildland and structural fire protection agencies in Klamath County have agreed to prohibit all outdoor debris burning. Forest operations that require a Permit to Operate Power Driven Machinery now are required to have fire tools, on-site water supply, and watchman service on privately owned forest land. Declaring “Fire Season” also prohibits the release of sky lanterns, the discharge of exploding targets or the discharge of tracer ammunition during this period.
In addition to the “Declaration of Fire Season”, ODF and the Klamath Resource Area (BLM) will be placing the Klamath River Canyon area from the Keno Dam, downstream to the Oregon/California border in a “Regulated Closure”. Under this Regulated Closure it is unlawful to be in violation of the following requirements and restrictions:
Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling, except on state highways, county roads and driveways: one axe, one shovel, and one gallon of water or 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher.
Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads. Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking and warming fires. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed. Chain saw use is prohibited, between the hours of 1:00pm and 8:00pm. Use of fireworks is prohibited.
The Klamath River Canyon has been placed under this Regulated Closure due to its lower elevation, drier fuels, and steep terrain. Visit the Klamath-Lake District website for more information at: oregon.gov/ODF/pages/field/kl/aboutklamathlake.aspx