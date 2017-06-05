2017 Sports Stars Awards

The 2017 Sports Stars Award will be held Thursday, June 8th from 6pm-9pm. This event will take place at Mikes Field House, at Steens Sports Park in Klamath Falls.

The Sports Stars Awards will feature a dinner and a celebration for the Klamath Basin area high school athletes. 21 Student-Athletes will be recognized and honored for their accomplishments during the 2016-2017 school year.

For more information and ticket sales call the Herald & News at 541-884-4410, or visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2977774