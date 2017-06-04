Lost River High School Senior Heading To West Point

Merrill, Ore. – Congratulations to Lost River High School senior, Jesse Kandra who is now headed to West Point Military Academy. Jesse received a full-ride scholarship which is equal to $240,000. Jesse who is 18 says he has always wanted to join the Army since before he can remember. He reached his goal this spring when he got a phone call telling him he made it into the prestigious academy.

Jesse graduates from Lost River on June 10th and then officially reports to duty July 3rd. His parents, Denise and Loren are exceptionally proud saying “Jesse has worked extremely hard to achieve this opportunity and we are very excited for him as he embarks on this journey and becomes a member of the Long Gray Line.” Jesse’s mom, Denise Kandra, is also a Klamath County School Board member.

Jesse joined the Civil Air Patrol in middle school and early high school where he was the commander of the Klamath Falls Composite Squadron, the local Civil Air Patrol unit. He was also chairman of the Cadet Advisory Council, which plans activities for the entire Oregon Wing and makes recommendations to the wing commander on regulations. Also, he was Officer in Charge of the Curriculum and Plans Department of the 2016 Oregon Cadet Basic Encampment, which is the Civil Air Patrol’s basic training. Jesse earned a blue beret in the National Blue Beret program by marshaling aircraft and performing crowd control at the world’s largest air show in Oshkosh, Wis.

While in high school Jesse participated in Leo’s Club and National Honor Society, FBLA, FFA and participated in 4-H, raising hogs. He ran track and was the captain of the cross country team in its inaugural year and the Generation H2.0 project that KWUA is now using, Jesse created that.

In addition to a world-class education, Jesse says he looks forward to extracurricular activities such as fencing, parachuting and climbing. And he looks forward to cadet basic training and international summer trainings, “even though they will be extremely difficult.”