Governor Kate Brown Appoints PERS Task Force

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – Earlier this week Governor Kate Brown appointed seven Oregonians to a task force to address the Public Employees Retirement System’s (PERS) unfunded actuarial liability. The task force is charged with identifying and ranking options for reducing the PERS liability by $5 billion.
“Oregon must keep its promise to retirees, but we must also reduce the legacy costs that are cutting into our public employers’ bottom line,” said Governor Brown. “I expect the PERS UAL Task Force to transparently evaluate solutions that reduce payments from employers to fund the retirement system. As I’ve said before, this is going to be uncomfortable, but we must provide policymakers with clear options for reducing the unfunded liability.”
The task force will hold several public meetings to evaluate solutions beginning in July and will issue a final report to Governor Brown by November 1, 2017. In examining solutions to reduce the PERS liability, the task force will focus on:
-
State assets and ongoing concerns.
-
Dedication of one-time and unexpected funds coming to the state.
-
Compelling local employers to dedicate one-time and unexpected funds to buying down their PERS liability.
Governor Brown has directed the task force to not consider privatizing prisons, privatizing state parks, or selling state forests.