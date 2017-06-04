First Saturday In June Is Oregon Outdoor Recreational Day

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Did you get outside in nature this past Saturday, maybe hike, bike or camp? Well if you did your instincts were right on because Governor Kate Brown just signed a bill establishing the first Saturday of June as Outdoor Recreation Day.
House Bill 2143 declares from this year on out, every first Saturday in June each year as Outdoor Recreation Day in Oregon. Our state has many resources such as hiking, biking, fishing, camping – but this official declaration will also help promote free events on the first Saturday.
“Oregonians have a deep appreciation for the outdoors and a long tradition of environmental stewardship,” Governor Brown said. “In addition to the joy of active outdoor play experienced by Oregonians and their families, outdoor recreation is a major economic driver in every community in the state that generates $12.8 billion in consumer spending, and support 140,000 jobs that generate $955 million in revenue for Oregonians across the state each year.
If you need help find some outdoor recreation ideas, here’s a few links:
http://oregonstateaprks.org
http://www.dfw.state.or.us
http://www.oregon.gov/odf
http://traveloregon.com
http://nationaltrailsday.americanhiking.org