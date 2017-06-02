Move Naturally With Miss Klamath County’s Outstanding Teen

Saturday, June 3 at Klamath Union’s Modoc Field from 10am- noon, Miss Klamath County’s Outstanding Teen 2017, Katie Eskildson, is co-hosting a free community event with The Blue Zones Project. The ‘Move Naturally’ family event is free.

Activities will include jump roping, walking, jogging, hula-hooping, jump roping and more. PLUS 2 chances to win a Fit Bit. 1st chance – grab a ticket when you enter the event. 2nd chance to win, go to her FB page “Klamath County Outstanding Teen Katie Eskildson”, LIKE her page, SHARE the page and COMMENT on how you move naturally!

Questions?- Call 541-281-0054