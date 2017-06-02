Governor Kate Brown Releases Statement After President Trump’s Paris Agreement Announcement

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – On the heels of President Trump’s announcement regarding the future involvement of the U.S. in the Paris Agreement, Governor Kate Brown on Thursday, June 1st released the following statement:
“Climate change poses the greatest threat to Oregon’s environment, economy, and way of life. Oregon has a strong tradition of fighting climate change, and we will not back down. The consequences of climate change are already impacting our communities and threaten the long-term sustainability of our natural resource-based economies. Leading U.S. companies recognize the need to address climate change risks and opportunities through the Paris Agreement, and are wisely investing in low-carbon fuels and clean energy technologies to stay on the cutting edge of the global economy.
“It is irresponsible for the president to deny these real-world implications. But I will continue to work with leaders on the West Coast, across the country, and around the world to address the challenge of climate change. While Oregon is a small state, we can play a huge role in finding innovative solutions to preserve our natural resources, reduce carbon, and create a cleaner, and greener energy mix of the future.”