Flags Ordered At Half Staff All Weekend In Honor Of Victims In TriMet Attack

Salem, Ore. – After the horrific fatal stabbing attack on board a TriMet MAX train in Portland last week, Governor Kate Brown has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings all weekend long. Flags should be lowered from sunrise Friday, June 2nd to sunset on Monday, June 5th.

Funeral services for 23 year old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53 year old Rick Best, who both lost their lives while heroically defending two young women, will also be this weekend.

Governor Brown released the following statement with this announcement:

“Hate and discrimination have no place in Oregon, and we must commit to keeping our communities welcoming and our hearts open to all who call our state home. I commend the incredibly brave and selfless acts of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, Rick Best, and Micah Fletcher. They stepped up for their fellow Oregonians and demonstrated honor and bravery in a moment of bitter intolerance. My sincerest condolences go out to the families of all impacted by the attack. The Portland community and entire State of Oregon hold them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Namkai Meche was a 2016 graduate of Reed College who majored in economics. Rick Best, was an Army veteran and City of Portland employee. Micah Fletcher, a 21-year-old poet and Portland State University student, is recovering from injuries sustained in the attack.