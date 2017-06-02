10 Year Old Girl Injured By Dogs In Klamath Falls Last Night

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County’s Sheriff Chris Kaber is reporting that last night Thursday June 1st around 9pm, public safety agencies were dispatched by the Klamath 911 Dispatch Center to the 3800 block of Shasta Way. Apparently a 10-year-old girl had been severely injured while playing with her neighbor’s dogs and when deputies arrived had they had to force the dogs away so medical personnel could attend to the girl.
The 10 year old was reportedly in an enclosed yard playing with the dogs while her father was next door. When her father checked on her as it grew dark, he found her injured in the yard; apparently having just been attacked by one or more of the dogs. The girl had been around the four dogs on many occasions without incident.
The girl who’s name is being withheld was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center with initial plans to fly her to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital by AirLink Critical Care Transport. Her present condition is not available at this time.
Deputies contacted neighbors to determine if there had been any past issues with the dogs. There were no reports of aggressive or menacing behavior in the past. The dogs had escaped the fenced yard on a few occasions and the owner had taken measures to keep them in.
Klamath Animal Control was also at the scene making arrangement for the secure enclosure of the dogs while an investigation was being conducted. It is not yet known which of the four dogs were involved in the actual attack.
It does not appear a criminal investigation is warranted; however, the Klamath County District Attorney was notified and will be kept apprised of any new information.
