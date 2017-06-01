Plaid Pantry Sells Another $1 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket This Year

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – One lucky man in Portland is $1-million dollars richer thanks to the Oregon Lottery. Actually, the same convenience store chain sold two big winning tickets this year.
Earlier this week, Rose City resident Jason Golding and back in March, Richard Leber both stopped at Plaid Pantry stores for a cold drink and decided at the last minute to get a lottery ticket.
Golding’s winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Plaid Pantry on Gibbs Street in Portland and Leber bought his winning raffle ticket in March also at a Plaid Pantry, this one off Highway 212 near Clackamas.
Jonathan Polonsky, President and COO of the chain said “Plaid Pantry is a locally owned and operated company with 110 stores and we are very pleased to have a second store sell a million dollar winning ticket this year! The Oregon Lottery does great things for the State and local economies and Plaid Pantry is very proud of our long-term partnership with them.”
There was no winner last night, so Saturday’s drawing is worth $337-million dollars.