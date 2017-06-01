Makoce Wizipan Wellness & Arts Festival

The first annual Makoce Wizipan Community Healing Wellness & Arts Festival will take place Saturday, June 10th, from 9AM – 6PM at Veterans’ Park, Klamath Falls.

This event features free admission, donation based workshops and entertainment, open mic, arts, and vendors.

Participate in the variety of yoga, sound healing, mindful breathing exercises, and free flow dance, Native Dance, drumming, singing, chalk art, and more.

Vendors offer amenities such as wellness arts, jewelry, food, healing services, and crafts.

For event and vendor space information contact Renee Frye 541-281-9330, email community@mwchi.org, or visit www.mwchi.org.