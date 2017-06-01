KWUA To Be At The Link River Festival This Weekend

  • Home > 
KWUA
2017/06/01
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Saturday June 3rd, the Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA) will have a booth at the Link River Festival.

At the booth, which will be across the river from the A-Canal Headworks, KWUA staff will be on hand to explain the long history and the importance of water to agriculture and our community. Specifically, they will be explaining why a pickle jar was instrumental to the development of the Klamath Project.

Saturday June 3rd from 10am-2pm. For more information on this year’s Link River Festival, please visit the Klamath Greenways Foundation website here. 





