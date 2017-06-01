  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Klamath Irrigation District Meeting Today, Thursday June 1st

Klamath Irrigation District Meeting Today, Thursday June 1st

KID
2017/06/01
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. - This afternoon the Klamath Irrigation District will have a Planning Advisory Committee meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

Items to be discussed include: Betterment of A-Canal, identifying sections (ie: seepage) and also the OIT senior project.

That’s today, Thursday, June 1st, 3pm at KID’s headquarters located at 6640 KID Lane in Klamath Falls.





Multimedia