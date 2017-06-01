Klamath County Special Districts Election Final/Official Results

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The election results have been officially tabulated as of June 1st, 2017. The results are as follows: (*note, these categories listed are where there was more than one person running unopposed)
Basin Transit Service Board, top four are Sandra Fox 22.78%, Michael McCulluogh 21.95%, Todd Kelstrom 19.74% and Craig Fleck 18.45%.
Most of the Klamath Community College Board members ran unopposed, but for Klamath Community College, Zone 5, Al King won with 54.06%.
Same thing with Klamath County Schools Zone 2, Bob Moore 54.99%; Zone 5 Jill O’Donnell with 57.49%.
For the Klamath City School District race, zone 3 Mychal Amos 58.32%, Zone 6 Michael Moore 69.51%.
Klamath 9-1-1 Emergency Communications, Zone 2 Bill Akins 55.86%, Zone 4 Donna Walker 54.59%.
and Basin Ambulance Service 2 year term, Jim Derra won with 55.44%.
View the whole summary report here: http://klamathcounty.org/depts/clerk/CurrentElection/results/summary.pdf