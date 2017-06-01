KCC Asks BOCC For Funds Towards Their Work Skills Technology Center

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday May 31st at the Klamath Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) Work Session, representatives of Klamath Community College (KCC) asked for some financial help towards their Work Skills Technology Center (WSTC) goal. They’re looking to raise $650-thousand dollars and currently that are at about 64% of the way there.
KCC asked the BOCC to grant them $25-thousand dollars which is the same amount they asked of the Klamath Falls City Council earlier in May. The money is for everything in the building, the actual building itself is already funded.
The BOCC will take it under advisement, speak with County Counsel and then get back to KCC at a later date. KCC is hoping to open the Work Skills Technology Center in September of this year.
You can see pics of the construction progress at their site: klamathcc.edu/About/Construction-Updates/Updates/2250