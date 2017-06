Bly Oregon’s annual Flag Day Parade will take place Saturday, June 17th at 11:30am.

The Parade will begin at Mile Marker 54 & end at Bly RFPD Fire Hall.

The parade will feature a kids bike decorating contest, floats, cars, horses, a 50/50 raffle, carnival games, and lots of vendors with fun crafts and treats.

For more information on entry forms and vendor space, contact Margaret at 541-591-8772.