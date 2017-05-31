Tulelake High School Principal Resigns

By: Christy Lynn
Tulelake, Cal. - Superintendent Vanessa Jones of the Tulelake Basin Joint Unified School District has confirmed to me via email today that “…Mr. Teig has submitted his letter of resignation to me and the board of trustees and it has been accepted.”
The now former principal of Tulelake High School, Dean Teig was allegedly seen firing a BB gun at students last week. Witnesses say some students got him soaked with water and then Teig reportedly returned fire with a BB gun.
Teig submitted a letter of resignation on Tuesday May 30th, which was accepted by the school’s board of directors.