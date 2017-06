Female German Shepherd got out somehow while I was at work…we live behind KU. Her name is Lulu and she is my best Friend! Please call me if you see her or are able to catch her!

She’s a sweet dog, wearing a black leather collar with red stitching, an ID tag and a USMC tag. She is also micro chipped but the info on her chip and tags are both wrong. My name is Rita Stearns and my number is 541-851-6544 or email: Barofive@msn.com