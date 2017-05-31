Governor Kate Brown Signs Landmark Bill Today In Salem

Salem, Ore. – Today in Salem, Governor Kate Brown is putting her signature on some landmark legislation. HB 2673A is a new transgender equality bill, matter of fact it’s Oregon’s first standalone transgender equality legislation.
The Bill creates an administrative option that will be a safer, faster and more private process for transgender Oregonians to update their name and gender on their Oregon birth certificates.
“Individualism is at the heart of Oregonian values, and as a fundamental human right, government has no business dictating personal identity,” Governor Brown said. “Oregon’s keystone transgender equality bill reflects our tradition of protecting the liberty and dignity of our people, and we will continue to support a culture of inclusivity and embrace all who call Oregon home.”
Our state is consistently regarded as one of the most LGBTQ friendly states in the nation. The Oregon Equality Act, passed a decade ago, provides comprehensive non-discrimination protections for Oregonians based on their gender identity and sexual orientation.
Oregon has also won several administrative policy changes to reduce discrimination for transgender Oregonians, including transgender-inclusive Medicaid; an insurance bulletin that prohibits health care discrimination by private insurance carriers; and statewide education guidelines that protect transgender youth in schools. This bill, however, is a milestone for Oregon’s transgender community, because it’s the first bill signed into law exclusively to support transgender Oregonians.
This new Oregon law will go into effect January 1, 2018. California is the only other state to have a similar administrative option for transgender people to update their birth certificates.
Representatives of Basic Rights Oregon will also be on hand at today’s historic signing.