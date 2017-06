The Klamath County Animal Control Advisory Task Force will host a free rabies vaccine clinic, Saturday, June 3rd from 12p,-2pm at the Bly Fire Hall, 60800 Highway 140.

The public is invited to bring their canine friend in for a free rabies vaccine. There will also be an opportunity to license your dog as well as discounted pricing on microchips and other vaccines.

For more information contact Klamath County Animal Control at 541-882-1279.