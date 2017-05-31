Celebrate The New OIT Office Downtown Klamath Falls Today, Wednesday May 31st

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – In case you haven’t heard, the Oregon Institute of Technology has opened a branch in the Downtown area. Today, Wednesday May 31st, the public is invited to an open house.
Tracy Ricketts, the Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations for OIT said that the downtown office will help bring the university and the community closer together.
At this afternoon’s fete there’ll be complimentary food and beverages, as well as door prizes and promotions from their downtown business partners. That includes a 10% discount for open house event attendees during event hours tomorrow only – at the Woodland Lighting and Home Decor in the same building.
No RSVP required, just show up and check out the new OIT Downtown Klamath Falls office. 735 Commercial Street – on the 2nd floor of the Winema Electric Building.
The media got a sneak peek Tuesday May 30th and were treated to a tour along with food and drinks from a number of Basin companies.
Connie Masten with 12 Ranches Wine out of Bonanza:
The downtown OIT boardroom:
One of the offices:
Some workstations: