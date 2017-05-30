We Have A “Sick Care” System, Not A Health Care System – OIT And BZ Team Up To Make A Difference

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier today at the Oregon Institute of Technology, they celebrated their newly minted Blue Zones site status.
Hallie Neupert, Interim Dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management, welcomed everyone with opening remarks. She thanked her colleague Vicky Seger from the OIT Human Resources department for helping her pull the event together.
The vision of having OIT as a Blue Zones site was originally seen by Dr. Jay Kenton, the former Interim President last Fall. Dr. Kenton is now retired.
Oregon Tech President, Dr. Nagi Naganathan was next at the podium. He joked that when people ask him what the most stressful thing about his job at the university is, he said that there’s a lot of biking and walking on campus and to him that was the most stressful thing. He said when he first got to campus he was thinking “I see all these people doing this stuff, I don’t know how I’m going to!”
Dr. Nagi mentioned that along with Sodexo, the university’s in house dining service company, OIT is the first university dining service in the United States to be Blue Zones approved. And the spread they had was almost too gorgeous to eat. (See pics below before it was devoured). Sodexo also does catering and you can find out more about them here: oit.sodexomyway.com
Dr Nagi noted that in his short time he’s noticed how OIT and the community are engaged. Not just here but on the Wilsonville campus too.
Then Paul Stewart took the mic. Mr. Stewart wears many hats – he’s the CEO of Sky Lakes, he’s a member of the Board of Trustees at OIT, and he is also, along with Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, the co chair of the Steering and Leadership Committees of the Blue Zones project.
Mr. Stewart explained why this official certification is important. “In fact what we have in the United States is not a Health Care system, it’s a Sick Care system. Studies have shown that between 60-80% of what we spend on health care in this country is actually the direct result of the choices that you and I are making every day, and have little if anything to do with the ‘healthcare system.’ And that is what lead us to advocate for the Blue Zones project coming to the Klamath community.”
Mr. Stewart went on to explain how this was a historical first – that OIT is the first university in the Pacific Northwest to be Blue Zones certified “and I believe the first university on the west coast, the entire west coast to be Blue Zones certified.”