Klamath County Gets Closer To TRL Fees/Fines Schedule

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Recently at a Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Work Session, the members of the County’s Public Health Department presented the proposed Tobacco Retail Licensing (TRL) fee and penalty schedule. County Public Health Director, Courtney Vanbragt said that they’re close to locking in exact numbers for fees/fines/licenses etc but nothing is solidified yet, it’s still being worked out.

They’re thinking of making the TRL structure similar to the restaurant licenses/fees and penalties. Each retailer licensed to sell tobacco will be inspected twice a year, and it will involve a youth decoy attempting to purchase tobacco products. If the underage decoy successfully purchases tobacco products from a licensed retailer, that would constitute a violation.

Vanbragt also said that in the past when they’ve done inspections, some retailers will ask for ID but not actually look at it/read it to verify age. That also is a violation. There’s still a little ironing out to do to lock the fees/fines schedule in, but so far this is where they’re at.

Previous story..

At the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Business Meeting/Public Hearing earlier today, Tuesday May 2nd, Ordinance 90.00 officially passed. Ordinance 90 is the Tobacco Retail Legislation (TRL) for Klamath County.

As it stands now, no business in the county is licensed to sell tobacco, so it’s easy for those underage to purchase it since there are no regulations in place. With the passage of this legislation, retailers must be licensed to sell tobacco and tobacco related items to those 21 years and older only. The licensing fee will include two inspections a year and the exact amount of the fee and the fines for non compliance are still being hammered out and will be announced at a later date.

When it came time for public comment at the meeting, those who spoke in favor of the TRL included three Basin area high school students, a mother, a resident who smoked for 35 years and City Council member Kendall Bell among a few others. (It’s important to note that Ms. Bell was speaking for herself and not on behalf of the City.)

As far as those opposed to the TRL, there were no speakers at this meeting.

Ms. Bell reminded everyone that the TRL legislation will not cost taxpayers anything, since the license fees and fines will fund it. The BOCC is also taking into consideration the suggestions brought by the Klamath Chamber of Commerce

Commissioner Donnie Boyd did ask that the language of the title of the Ordinance be reworded somehow to include not just tobacco but other aspects of the legislation in the title more clearly.

Both Commissioner Boyd and DeGroot choked up when discussing how important this legislation is to their hearts. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said she appreciated all who came out to speak whether for or against it, and that the feedback she’s gotten from the retailers in the community has not been that strong against it.

Still on the table is the much discussed potential smoking ban in the downtown and park areas. That is a separate topic that will be discussed separately.