$ Saving Tips For College Tonight At The Klamath County Library Downtown

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – With the cost of college seeming to constantly go up, saving for higher education can be pretty daunting for most families. For people with disabilities who rely on government benefits, saving has been nearly impossible because they risked losing those benefits.
But you’re in luck because staff from the Oregon College Savings Plan and the newly created Oregon ABLE Savings Plan will be in Klamath Falls tonight. They’re gonna give you some ideas/tips on how Oregonians can save money for higher education and disability-related expenses through state-run programs.
Two events this evening: The first presentation is called “College Savings 101″ and will give you all the details on the Oregon College Savings Plan (OCSP). OCSP is a state program that offers significant tax advantages, as well as providing lower investing fees than found in the private sector. That’s at 6pm.
Then at 6:45pm it’s the “ABLE to Save” presentation. For decades, people with disabilities were unable to have more than $2,000 in their names or they would lose their critical government benefits, like Medicaid and SSI. With the recently launched Oregon ABLE Savings Plan, they are now able to save money without losing the benefits they rely on.
Oregon 529 Savings Network Managing Director David Bell will be available for questions.
It’s tonight starting at 6pm, at the Klamath County Library — Downtown branch 3rd St and Klamath Avenue. It’s free and all ages are welcome. Plus light refreshments will be served.