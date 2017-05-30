SafeOregon Already Seeing Success

Salem, Ore. – Back in January you might remember that the Oregon State Police launched SafeOregon. It’s a new school safety tip line program for all public K-12 schools in the state. SafeOregon is a way for students, staff or other members of the public to confidentially report and share confidential information of a risk or a potential risk to student safety. So far, in the first 5 months, 260 schools have enrolled which translates to about 110,000 Oregon students having a way to get help.
One principal said that “In the two weeks [...] since our launch of SafeOregon we received 20 reports, 18 have been legitimate including bullying [...], suicidal feelings, sexual harassment, and drug use. Action taken has ranged from consultation with law enforcement, suspensions, or counseling the student or group of students. In one particular instance, a student reported a girl posting suicidal thoughts on social media. SafeOregon called school administration, and the police were involved. The girl was taken to the hospital for evaluation, potentially saving her life. Another student reported her friend was being bullied. [...] The victim came up to me later, gave me a hug and thanked me for protecting and supporting him. “
SafeOregon became Law through HB 4075, as a result of a recommendations from the Oregon Task Force on School Safety charged with improving safety and security at schools across the state. The task force was established by House Bill 4087, bringing together representatives from police, fire, school administration, teachers, school boards and service districts, along with the Governor’s education and public safety policy advisors, legislators, the Oregon Department of Education and the Association of Oregon Community Mental Health Programs. The task force is chaired by Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts and Dr. David Novotney, Willamette Education Service District.
For more information please visit www.safeoregon.com. The resource page has more information for students, parents and for schools to sign-up. Students and parents are encouraged to talk to their school administration about making SafeOregon available in their school.
It is a violation of ORS165.570 to improperly use the SafeOregon system.