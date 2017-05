The Link River Festival will take place June 3rd, from 10am-2pm.

This event will feature 20 stations along Link River, staffed by volunteers from wide range of organizations from around the Klamath Basin.

The Festival will also include, food vendors, trivia, raffles and prizes, living history re-enactments, and a shuttle service by Pelican Chaters.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.