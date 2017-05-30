KCSD Elementary Triathatlon Wednesday, May 31st

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Wednesday afternoon May 31st, the Klamath County School District invites you to cheer on some of the Basin 4th, 5th and 6th graders as they compete in the elementary triathlon.

Students from four schools including Shasta, Ferguson, Henley and Peterson are gearing up for the three-sport athletic challenge happening tomorrow. The kids have been training since the beginning of May when their schools started the Tri Club practices once a week after school.

For Wednesday’s race about 75 students will cycle a five-mile loop, run about one mile and swim either 50 yards (4th and 5th graders) or 100 yards (6th graders).

This is the eighth year for Tri Club at Shasta, where a fleet of KCSD bicycles makes the sport more accessible for more students. Ferguson Elementary began participating last year using the same bikes at Shasta for practice and Henley Elementary students learned bike safety on another KCSD bike fleet. The public is welcome, it’s tomorrow, Wednesday the 31st at 4pm at the Ella Redkey Pool.