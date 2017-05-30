Celebrate The New OIT Office Downtown Klamath Falls, Tomorrow, Wednesday May 31st

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – In case you haven’t heard, the Oregon Institute of Technology has opened a branch in the Downtown area. Tomorrow, Wednesday May 31st, the public is invited to an open house.
There’ll be complimentary food and beverages, as well as door prizes and promotions from their downtown business partners. That includes a 10% discount for open house event attendees during event hours tomorrow only – at the Woodland Lighting and Home Decor in the same building.
No RSVP required, just show up and check out the new OIT Downtown Klamath Falls office. 735 Commercial Street – on the 2nd floor of the Winema Electric Building.