Arboretum Appreciation Day will take place Saturday, June 3rd, from 1pm-4pm, at the Oregon Tech Campus.

Among the relaxing environment of the Oregon Tech Arboretum, enjoy music, snacks, and tours of the arboretum and organic garden. Members of the Community, students and staff are encouraged to attend.

For more information contact Lloyd Parratt at 541-218-8947, or lloyd.parratt@oit.edu.